Russia: 15 injured in hard landing of helicopter

Baykit [Russia], Dec 25 (ANI): At least 15 people suffered injuries in a hard landing of a Russian helicopter on Wednesday, Sputnik reported.

"Fifteen people have sought medical help, two have been hospitalised. They have fractures, splints have been applied. The condition is assessed as moderate," a representative of the regional department of the Health Ministry said.

According to the representative, the helicopter was forced to make a hard landing in the settlement of Baykit because of snow tornado.

There were 24 people, including three crew members, onboard the helicopter. (ANI)

