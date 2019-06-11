Representative Image
Representative Image

Russia: 3 dead after explosion rocks tanker in Makhachkala

ANI | Updated: Jun 11, 2019 13:01 IST

Makhachkala [Russia], Jun 11 (ANI): Three people were killed after an explosion rocked a tanker here on Tuesday, according to the Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation (Rosmorrechflot).
"Twelve people were on duty at the tanker. One person is currently missing, while two people are in a hospital," Sputnik quoted the agency's press service as saying.
A spokesperson from the Russian Health Ministry's regional department had earlier claimed that five people were wounded in the blast.
"A duty officer of the Rosmorrechflot received a message about an explosion in the engine space and smoke in the accommodation space at the VF TANKER 16 in the city of Makhachkala," Rosmorrechflot said in a statement.
At the time of the incident, the tanker was near the fourth pier of the seaport in the city of Makhachkala.
"Presumably, five people were injured... Search for three people is underway," the maritime agency added.
The tanker belongs to the Volga Shipping Company, as per the initial data available.
One of the victims is in a grave condition and has sustained 95 per cent burns on his body, the regional Ministry of Health also said. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 13:56 IST

Pompeo to accompany Trump to Japan, S Korea for denuclearisation talks

Washington [USA], Jun 11 (ANI): US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is scheduled to accompany President Donald Trump on his visit to Japan and South Korea in late June, as per the US State Department.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 13:01 IST

25 killed after Russian planes bomb rebel-held Idlib

Damascus [Syria], Jun 11 (ANI): At least 25 people, including women and children, lost their lives after Russian jets carried out aerial bombings in the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 12:57 IST

Amid peace talks, Kabul releases more than 200 Taliban prisoners

Kabul [Afghanistan], Jun 11 (ANI): At least 170 Taliban prisoners have been released from the Pul-e-Charkhi and another 130 jail inmates are expected to be freed on Tuesday, a move that has come when peace talks are underway to end the nearly-two decades-long civil war in Afghanistan.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 12:57 IST

Russia intercepts US, Swedish armed forces aircraft near its border

Moscow [Russia], Jun 11 (ANI): A Russian Su-27 fighter jet intercepted two reconnaissance aircraft from the US and Swedish Armed Forces over the Baltic Sea waters near the Russian border, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 12:14 IST

Thousands to observe International Yoga Day at Washington...

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 11 (ANI): More than 3000 yoga enthusiasts are expected to observe the International Day of Yoga, for the fifth consecutive year, at the Washington Monument here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 09:56 IST

Kazakh EC says Tokayev has won presidential election with 70.76...

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], Jun 11 (ANI): Incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has won the presidential election in Kazakhstan with 70.76 per cent of the votes, according to preliminary results shared by the country's election commission on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 08:47 IST

Yemen: Houthis claim attack on Saudi airport

Sanaa [Yemen], Jun 11 (ANI): The Houthi rebels of Yemen launched multiple drone attacks targeting a military airbase in Saudi Arabia's southwestern province of Asir on late Monday night, the Iran-backed militia said on its news channel.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 06:51 IST

EU should resist US' economic terrorism against Iran: Rouhani

Tehran [Iran], Jun 11 (ANI): Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Monday said that the European Union should resist the "economic terrorism" committed by the United States against Iran and fulfill its obligation under the 2015 nuclear deal.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 06:13 IST

Mexico immigration deal 'significant win' for US: Pompeo

Washington DC [USA], Jun 11 : Defending the immigration deal the United States reached with Mexico, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Monday termed the agreement as a "significant win" for Washington and reflects "diplomacy at its finest."

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 06:02 IST

Canada to ban single-use plastics by 2021

Ottawa [Canada], Jun 11 (ANI): In an effort to curb pollution of oceans, the Canadian government on Monday announced that it will ban single-use plastics as early as 2021.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 05:34 IST

Manhattan helicopter crash: Deceased pilot identified, terror...

New York [USA], Jun 11 (ANI): The pilot involved in the helicopter crash on the roof a high-rise building in midtown Manhattan has been identified as Tim McCormack, according to police sources.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 04:57 IST

UN unanimously extends Libya's arms embargo for 1 year

New York [USA], Jun 11 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Monday unanimously extended the ban on the flow of weapons to Libya for another one year, even as infighting between rebel commander Khalifa Haftar's forces and UN-backed government shows no signs of abating in the strife-torn

Read More
iocl