Yaroslavl [Russia], Sept 14 (Sputnik/ANI): At least eight people were killed and 29 others were injured on Saturday in a road accident in Yaroslavl city of Russia.
The incident took place when a bus collided with a truck.
According to the authorities, all victims received full medical treatment. Forty-four doctors were called for prompt assistance.
A case has been filed and the investigation is underway. (Sputnik/ANI)
Russia: 8 people killed, 29 injured in road mishap
ANI | Updated: Sep 15, 2019 03:32 IST
