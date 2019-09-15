Russia: 8 people killed, 29 injured in road mishap

Yaroslavl [Russia], Sept 14 (Sputnik/ANI): At least eight people were killed and 29 others were injured on Saturday in a road accident in Yaroslavl city of Russia.

The incident took place when a bus collided with a truck.

According to the authorities, all victims received full medical treatment. Forty-four doctors were called for prompt assistance.

A case has been filed and the investigation is underway. (Sputnik/ANI)

