Flag of Russia (representative image)

Russia: Civilians asked to evacuate town near site of explosion

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:00 IST

Nyonoksa [Russia], Aug 13 (ANI): Residents here have been asked to evacuate on Wednesday morning by the authorities due to "planned military activities" as the region grapples with last week's mysterious rocket explosion which led to a spike in radiation.
The explosion is that of a suspected nuclear-powered missile, according to CNN.
Quoting local news portal tv29.ru, the American news outlet further reported that Nyonoksa residents would be evacuated via train from 5:00 am to 7:00 am on Wednesday.
Another local newspaper claimed that the military have told civilians that the evacuation is not related to last week's explosion which killed five Russian nuclear specialists.
The blast took place at a naval facility on August 8, as per Al Jazeera. The facility tested ballistic missiles used by nuclear submarines. Apart from the deceased, at least three people sustained wounds due to the explosion. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:20 IST

