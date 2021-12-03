Russia confirms 32,930 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hrs

Moscow [Russia] December 3 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 32,930 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,736,037, the federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 32,930 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,555 cases (7.8%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.34%.



Moscow registered 3,304 new COVID-19 cases over the given period, followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,609 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,813 new cases.

The response center also reported 1,217 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 278,857.

In the same 24 hours, 36,514 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 8,436,631. (ANI/Sputnik)

