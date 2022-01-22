Russia confirms 57,212 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia] January 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed a record 57,212 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 11,044,986, the federal response center said on Saturday.

The previous record of 49,513 new cases was recorded on Friday.



Moscow logged the highest tally of 16,094 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Saint Petersburg with 8,451, and the Moscow region with 6,400 new cases.

Over the past 24 hours, 681 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's total coronavirus death toll to 325,433 .

In the same period, 25,525 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 10,000,577, according to the response center. (ANI/Sputnik)

