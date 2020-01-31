Russia confirms two first cases of coronavirus

Moscow [Russia], Jan 31 (ANI): Two first cases of deadly coronavirus has been detected in Russia, reported Sputnik.

Two first cases of the new coronavirus have been confirmed in Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova was quoted as saying.

According to Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare, the condition of the two infected patients is stable.

Russia's Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that Russia will evacuate its citizens from China's virus-hit Hubei province.

The developments come a day after World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the new coronavirus a global health emergency.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday announced a public health emergency of international concern over the coronavirus crisis in China and other countries.

"The main reason for this declaration is not because of what is happening in China, but because of what is happening in other countries," Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, was quoted by CNN as saying.

Health authorities around the world are taking action to prevent a global epidemic as the virus continues to spread, with cases reported in Australia, France, the US and several Asian countries besides China. (ANI)

