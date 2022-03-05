Russia declares ceasefire in Ukraine, opens humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave

Moscow [Russia], March 5 (ANI): Russia on Saturday declared a ceasefire in Ukraine for opening up humanitarian corridors for civilians to be evacuated.

"Today, March 5, from 10 am Moscow time, the Russian side declares a regime of silence and opens humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha," Sputnik news agency reported citing the Russian defence ministry.

According to the ministry the opening up of the corridors would enable residents of the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, including the strategic port town of Mariupol, to evacuate.

"Russia Declares Ceasefire in Ukraine From 06:00 GMT to Open Humanitarian Corridors for Civilians," tweeted Sputnik.

The Russian forces have blockaded the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, said Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko, according to a media report on Saturday.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities

Meanwhile, Ukraine plans to hold the third round of talks with Russian officials to try to end the fighting triggered by Moscow's invasion this weekend, said one of Kyiv's negotiators. (ANI)