Russia detects over 30,000 new COVID-19 cases for two straight weeks

Moscow [Russia], October 27 (ANI): Russia has registered 36,582 new confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours with the total number of infections reaching 8,352,601 cases, local news reported.

The number of daily infections has been surpassing 30,000 for two weeks in a row, according to data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center published on Wednesday, TASS reported.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.44 per cent.



In the past 24-hour period, 2,913 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 2,670 new infections in the Moscow Region. Also, during this timeframe, 1,297 new cases were discovered in the Samara Region, 783 cases -- in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 754 cases -- in the Voronezh Region, and 674 new cases were detected in the Sverdlovsk Region, as per TASS.

At present, 875,968 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 5,789 in the past 24 hours compared to 6,074 a day before, totalling 1,786,570. The infection growth rate equalled 0.33 per cent in the Russian capital, it said. (ANI)

