Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (File pic)
Russia in contact with US over normalizing visas: Russian Foreign Minister

ANI | Updated: Dec 31, 2021 12:02 IST


Moscow [Russia], December 31 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia is permanently raising the problem of normalizing issuing visas during the contacts with the United States, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Sputnik.

"During the contacts with the United States at various levels, we are permanently speaking about the need to normalize the process of issuing visas," the minister said.
"However, amid the degradation of the bilateral relations, Washington is unlikely to soften the visa policy," Lavrov added. (ANI/Sputnik)

