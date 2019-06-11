Russia intercepts US, Swedish armed forces aircraft near its border

Moscow [Russia], Jun 11 (ANI): A Russian Su-27 fighter jet intercepted two reconnaissance aircraft from the US and Swedish Armed Forces over the Baltic Sea waters near the Russian border, according to an official statement on Tuesday.

The incident happened on June 10, the statement added.

"On June 10...two air targets approaching the Russian state border were registered over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea...The crew of the Russian fighter approached the air targets at a safe distance and identified them as the US Armed Forces' RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft and the Swedish Armed Forces' Gulfstream reconnaissance aircraft," Sputnik quoted the Russian Defence Ministry as saying in a statement.

The Ministry further outlined that the Russian fighter tagged along with the reconnaissance jets, so as to prevent them "from violating the Russian border."

"The Su-27 complied with international regulations of airspace use and followed safety procedures," the statement also highlighted.

Russia has previously warned that "aggressive moves" may lead to a "full-fledged military confrontation." (ANI)

