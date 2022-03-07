Russia launches bombardment in Ukraine's Mykolaiv

Moscow [Russia], March 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia launches a heavy bombardment of the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, state-run media reported on Monday.

"Russian artillery pounded the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv overnight on March 7, resulting in fires at residential buildings, according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service," The Kyiv Independent reported.

Meawhile, Russia says it will open humanitarian corridors from 10:00 am (European Time) on March 7 to allow the evacuation of civilians from several Ukrainian cities experiencing heavy fighting, including the capital Kyiv and besieged port city Mariupol.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov today said that Kyiv is making every effort to open humanitarian corridors in Mariupol.



"The country's leadership is doing everything possible and impossible to provide humanitarian corridors," Reznikov wrote on Facebook, assessing the situation in Mariupol, reported Sputnik News Agency.

Meanwhile, Russian armed forces have already disabled nearly 2,400 military targets of Ukraine since the start of the operation.

"In total, 2,396 military targets of Ukraine were hit during the operation, including: 82 command posts and communication centres of the Ukrainian military, 119 S-300, Buk M-1 and Osa air defense missile systems, 76 radar stations," Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Monday.

The destroyed facilities also include 827 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 84 multiple rocket launchers, 304 field artillery pieces and mortars, 603 units of special military vehicles, 78 unmanned aerial vehicles.

The forces shot down 14 planes, helicopters and drones of Ukraine, including Bayraktar combat drones, he added. (ANI/Sputnik)

