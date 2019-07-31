Representative Image
Russia launches cargo spacecraft to ISS

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:17 IST

Moscow [Russia], July 31 (Sputnik/ANI): Russia on Wednesday launched the Progress MS-12 cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
The spacecraft was mounted atop the Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket.
Progress MS-12 is expected to separate from the third stage of the carrier in nine minutes. The docking to the ISS is expected to occur at 6:35 pm (local time).
Amongst other things, the cargo spacecraft will deliver more than a tonne of fuel, 420 kilograms of water and 50 kilograms of compressed gas, and food for the astronauts, according to the Russian State Space Corporation, Roscosmos. (Sputnik/ANI)

