Russian President Vladimir Putin (File photo)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File photo)

Russia not building military base in Venezuela: Putin

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 06:09 IST

St Petersburg [Russia], Jun 7 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that his country has no plans to send troops or build a military base in crisis-hit Venezuela.
"Russian military experts in Venezuela are in line with the contract which was signed earlier," Anadolu News Agency quoted Putin as saying to heads of international news agencies here.
This comes days after US President Donald Trump had tweeted that Russia "removed most of their people" from the Latin American nation. Moscow has, however, denied the claims.
It may be noted that Russia has backed the Nicolas Maduro regime ever since the political turmoil began in Venezuela in January. The country has been firm in its backing in spite of the fact that Maduro's government has been opposed by more than 50 countries, including the US, Canada and the UK.
The political turmoil began when Maduro was sworn in for a second term after an election that has since been termed by a majority of international communities as "rigged."
The crisis took a sudden twist after Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself as the acting President amid appeals for Maduro to step down.
Meanwhile, Putin underlined that all stakeholders should come together to resolve the crisis.
"Even the US allies do not support military intervention in Venezuela. Interference in internal affairs of other countries may cause serious and sometimes tragic results," he said.
The US has been pursuing a policy of economic sanctions and diplomatic isolation against the Maduro government in support of Guaido. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 06:59 IST

Trump mulling over declaring 'new emergency' for imposing...

Washington DC [USA], Jun 7 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump is planning to declare a national emergency for slapping new tariffs on Mexico over the flow of migrants into his country, according to a draft document.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 06:52 IST

Jaishankar to embark on first bilateral visit to Bhutan today

New Delhi [India], Jun 7 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a two-day visit to Bhutan on Friday for his first bilateral trip after assuming charge of the ministry.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 06:36 IST

German 'killer' nurse handed life sentence for murdering 85 patients

Oldenburg [Germany], Jun 7 (ANI): A German court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a former nurse for murdering 85 patients in his care.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 06:36 IST

German Foreign Minister to visit Iran to 'save' nuke deal

Berlin [Germany], Jun 7 (ANI): German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas will visit Iran next week to hold talks on the landmark nuclear deal and other regional issues, amid brewing tensions between the US and Iran.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 05:51 IST

Day after checkpost ambush, 14 terrorists killed in Egypt

Cairo [Egypt], Jun 7 (ANI): A day after eight police personnel died in a checkpost attack in North Sinai province, security forces have killed 14 suspected terrorists in Arish city during a raid, the country's interior ministry said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 05:34 IST

'Trump baby' blimp spotted in Irish skies for the first time

Dublin [Ireland], Jun 7 (ANI): For the first time, thousands of protesters inflated a six-metre tall blimp depicting Donald Trump as an angry orange baby in a diaper, as a mark of protest against the US President's maiden visit to Ireland.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 04:26 IST

US bars 23 people from participating in future weapons sales

Washington DC [USA], Jun 7 (ANI): The US on Thursday debarred 23 people for violating or conspiring to violate the Arms Export Control Act and prohibited them from participating in future weapons sales under the law.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 01:14 IST

US Independence Day celebrations in Delhi: Envoy seeks to...

New Delhi [India], Jun 7 (ANI): United States' Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on Thursday reaffirmed the US' commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with India while congratulating the Narendra Modi-led government for their astounding victory in the recently held polls.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 23:31 IST

South Asia's first cross border petroleum pipeline to...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 6 (ANI): South Asia's first cross border petroleum pipeline linking Motihari in India and Amlekhgunj in Nepal is set to operatonalise from next month, the Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 17:47 IST

Sri Lanka: Suspended Police chief blames Sirisena for not...

New Delhi [India], June 6 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was on Thursday briefed on important defence acquisition cases and procurement procedures.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 17:03 IST

External Affairs Minister to embark on first bilateral visit to...

New Delhi [India], Jun 6 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a two-day visit to Bhutan from Friday, his first bilateral trip after assuming charge of the ministry.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 16:39 IST

Japan says high heels for women at work 'occupationally necessary'

Tokyo [Japan], Jun 6 (ANI): A Japanese minister on Wednesday sparked controversy with his statement that it is "socially accepted" to force women to wear high heels at workplaces. For many years now Japanese offices required women to wear high heels.

Read More
iocl