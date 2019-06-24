Russia: Police kill knife-wielding man after two officers stabbed in Chechnya

Chechnya [Russia], Jun 24 (ANI): A knife-wielding man was killed in a confrontation with the police after he stabbed two officers near the residence of the head of Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, here on Sunday evening.

"The driver stabbed a police officer and a (National Guard) officer and was shot down," Sputnik quoted a regional interior ministry official as saying.

The police officer was stabbed and wounded after he stopped the 23-year-old man's car in the Chechen capital of Grozny and asked for his ID. Seeing the ruckus, the National Guard officer, who was off-duty, intervened by shooting at the assailant before being injured himself.

"The National Guard officer saw what was going on and shot his gun at the attacker and was wounded by him," a spokesperson said.

No civilian was injured during Sunday's incident. The injured officers were rushed to the hospital, where their condition is said to be stable. (ANI)

