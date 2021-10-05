Russia records 25,110 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], October 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia recorded 25,110 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from 25,781 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 7,637,427, the federal response center said on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 25,110 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,110 cases (8.4%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.33%.



Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 3,827 daily infections, down from 4,410 the day before. The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 1,894 cases, down from 2,198, and the Moscow region with 1,788 cases, up from 1,733.

The response center reported a new record of 895 deaths linked to the coronavirus, up from 883 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 211,696.

In the same 24 hours, 18,568 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, up from 14,526 the day before, bringing the total to 6,759,059. (ANI/Sputnik)

