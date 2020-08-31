Russia records 4,980 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], August 30 (ANI): Russia recorded 4,980 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 990,326, Sputnik reported citing the country's coronavirus response center.

In the same period, 68 deaths were recorded, down from 111 the day before, bringing the total to 17,093, and 2,599 recoveries, down from 5,917 the day before, bringing the total to 806,982, according to the report.

Previous day, the country had recorded 4,941 cases of COVID-19, according to the coronavirus response center.

According to latest data from Johns Hopkins University, worldwide, the number of coronavirus cases have risen to 25,026,014 while the death toll has reached 842,892. (ANI)

