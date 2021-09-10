Russia registers 18,341 COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], September 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia recorded 18,341 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 7,102,625, the federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 18,341 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,274 cases (7%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase stands at 0.26%.



Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 1,566 daily infections. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 1,504 cases, and the Moscow region with 585 cases.

The response center reported 789 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, raising the country's death toll to 191,165.

In the same 24 hours, 17,121 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 6,357,272. (ANI/Sputnik)

