Russia registers 21,152 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], January 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 21,152 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 21,734 the day before, taking the tally to 3,633,952, the coronavirus response centre said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 21,152 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,452 cases (11.6 per cent) that were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the centre said, adding that the cumulative case count has now reached 3,633,952, with the rate of increase falling to 0.59 per cent.



For a second consecutive day, St. Petersburg sees the largest increase, as it confirmed 3,347 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 3,281 the day before. It was followed by Moscow with 2,452 cases, down from 3,115 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 994 new cases, down from 1,072 the day before.

The response centre reported 597 coronavirus fatalities, up from 586 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 67,220.

Total recoveries count 3,027,316 after 25,290 people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 23,262 the day before. (ANI/Sputnik)

