Russia registers 24 ceasefire violations in Syria over past day, says Defense Ministry

Moscow [Russia], January 27 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian side of the Russian-Turkish commission monitoring the implementation of the Syrian truce has registered 24 ceasefire violations in Syria over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side has registered eight truce breaches, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Russian part of the representative office of the joint Russian-Turkish Commission for consideration of issues related to violations of the cessation of hostilities recorded 24 cases of opening fire (confirmed by the Syrian side - 15) in provinces: Idlib - 7, Latakia - 9, Aleppo - 5, Hama - 3. The Turkish part of the representative office recorded eight incidents of opening fire (none of them were confirmed by the Russian part of the representative office)," the ministry said in its daily bulletin.



The ministry noted that there had been no humanitarian actions by the Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Refugee Migration Monitoring in Syria in the past 24 hours.

In a separate bulletin, the ministry reported that another 51 Syrian refugees, including 15 women and 26 children, had come back from Lebanon in the last 24 hours through the Jaydet-Yabus and Tell-Kalakh checkpoints. Along with that, no refugees crossed back into Syria from Jordan.

In addition, engineering units of the Syrian armed forces cleared 1.7 hectares (4.2 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa in the given period, having defused five explosive devices. (ANI/Sputnik)

