Russia registers 26,402 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], December 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 26,402 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 26,338 the day before, bringing the total to 2,322,056, the federal response centre said on Tuesday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 26,402 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,694 (21.6 per cent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response centre said, adding that the case count has reached 2,322,056.



Moscow has confirmed 6,524 new coronavirus cases over the given period, up from 6,511 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 3,697 cases, up from 3,691 the day before, and the Moscow region with 1,104 new cases, up from 1,064 the day before.

The response centre reported a new record of 569 coronavirus fatalities, up from 368 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 40,464.

As many as 24,763 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, up from 17,247 the day before, bringing the total to 1,803,467. (ANI/Sputnik)

