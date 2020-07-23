Russia registers 5,848 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], July 23 (Sputnik/ANI): Russia has registered 5,848 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours (5,862 yesterday), bringing the cumulative total to 795,038, the country's coronavirus response center said on Thursday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,848 COVID-19 cases in 83 regions, of which 1,620 (27.7 per cent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, adding that the total count has now reached 795,038, with the daily increase standing at 0.7 per cent.

Moscow has registered 608 cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia, followed by the Sverdlovsk Region with 249 cases and the Nizhny Novgorod Region with 202 new cases (compared to 638, 237 and 217 yesterday, respectively).

No new cases have been recorded in the Nenets Autonomous Region and Sevastopol.

As many as 147 COVID-19 patients died in Russia over the past 24 hours (165 on the previous day), which brings the death toll to 12,892.

A total of 8,277 coronavirus patients have been discharged (compared to 9,669 on the previous day), bringing the total number of recoveries to 580,330.

According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 26 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 267,000 suspected virus carriers remain under medical monitoring. (Sputnik/ANI)

