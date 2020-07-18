Russia registers 6,234 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], July 18 (ANI): Russia has registered 6,234 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, Sputnik reported citing the country's coronavirus response centre.

With this, the cumulative total has risen to 765,473.

"Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 6,234 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 1,522 (24.4 per cent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center was quoted as saying in a statement, adding that the total count has now reached 765,473 cases in 85 regions, with the daily increase standing at 0.8 per cent.

According to Sputnik, Russia's capital Moscow has recorded 578 cases in the past 24 hours, which is more than any other region in Russia.

The casualties related to the virus in the last 24 hours stand at 124. The total death toll has reached 12,247.

According to latest data from Johns Hopkins University, worldwide, the coronavirus cases have gone up to 14,060,402 while the death toll has risen to 601,820. (ANI)

