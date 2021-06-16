Russia reports 13,397 new COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours

Moscow [Russia], June 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 13,397 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which brought the cumulative total to 5,249,990, the federal response center said on Wednesday.

"Over the past day, 13,397 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 1,918 cases (14.3 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase grew to 0.26 percent.



Moscow confirmed 5,782 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow Region with 1,187 cases and St. Petersburg with 927 new cases.

The response center reported 396 new fatalities linked to the coronavirus, raising the country's death toll to 127,576.

In the same 24 hours, 10,256 people were discharged from hospitals as recovered across the country, bringing the total to 4,828,500. (ANI/Sputnik)

