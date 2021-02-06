Russia reports 16,627 coronavirus cases, 497 deaths

Moscow [Russia], February 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia's COVID-19 response centre reported 16,627 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, with 497 patients dying of the virus.



This brings the overall case count to 3,951,233. A large share of new cases (2,214) was reported in Moscow, the epicentre of the outbreak in Russia. St Petersburg reported 1,248 cases.

The death toll now stands at 76,229. Sixty COVID-19 patients died in Moscow in the past day and 45 in St Petersburg.

Almost 23,000 patients were discharged after making a full recovery from the coronavirus. The number of people who have recovered since the pandemic began has reached 3,436,326. (ANI/Sputnik)

