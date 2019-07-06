Russia scrambles fighter jet to intercept US surveillance plane over Black Sea

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 01:33 IST

GNA accuses UAE of carrying out airstrike on migrant detention centre

Beirut [Lebanon], July 6 (ANI): United Nations-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) has claimed that the recent airstrikes on a migrant detention centre in Libya in which at least 53 people died was carried out by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) using a US-made F-16 fighter jet.