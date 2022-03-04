Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Kyiv [Ukraine], March 4 (ANI): Amid intense fighting between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian military on Friday seized a TV broadcasting tower in the southern city of Kherson.

"The Russian military seized a TV broadcasting tower in the southern city of Kherson. As a result, there are concerns that it will be used to disseminate misinformation across this city," tweeted The Kyiv Independent.

Meanwhile, an air raids alert was issued in Zhytomyr. "Air raid alerts in Zhytomyr. Residents should go to the nearest shelter," tweeted The Kyiv Independent.

New videos posted to social media show the horrific aftermath of Russian military strikes that hit an apartment complex in the northern city of Chernihiv on Thursday.

One video shows the strike as it happens, with residential buildings torn apart in a split second. Sirens echo as the camera shows parts of the building's walls torn open, exposing entire apartment rooms. The walls of one apartment complex were reduced to rubble, reported CNN.

A fire is seen on the ground, with smoke elsewhere still rising from the explosion. The person filming the video moves out into the street, which is littered with debris and damaged cars. The video shows an injured woman on the ground, besides two people who appear burned and unmoving. "Kids ... little kids," she can be heard saying.



A second before the military strikes, the roar of a projectile is heard on a surveillance video from a nearby house in Chernihiv, which shows at least five explosions, reported CNN.

The Ukrainian Emergency Services said on Twitter that as of 6:20 p.m. local time, they had pulled 33 bodies from the rubble of the complex in addition to 18 injured people.

Moreover, US President Joe Biden on Thursday imposed new sanctions on eight members of the Russian elite and their families, including Dmitry Peskov, Putin's press secretary.

The US also imposed visa restrictions on 19 oligarchs and 47 of their family members and close associates.

The US and Europe have launched a series of sanctions against Russia in response to the large scale military conflict in Ukraine.

These sanctions will prevent Moscow from accessing its hundreds of billions of dollars of reserves worldwide and cut short its state revenues from oil and natural gas. (ANI)

