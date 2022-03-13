Russia-Ukraine War Day 18 highlights: US journalist shot dead as Russian troops inch closer to Kyiv

Kyiv [Ukraine], March 13 (ANI): As Russia's war in Ukraine entered its 18th day, a video journalist from the US, best known for producing humanitarian stories from conflict zones, has been killed in Irpin outside the city of Kyiv in Ukraine.

The Kyiv police official shared images of the journalist's body, as well as his press ID and US passport. The press ID showed the reporter as an employee of the New York Times, but the prestigious US daily said that the man was not working for them at the moment of his death.

Russian troops inch closer to Kyiv. The bulk of Russian ground forces is about 15.5 miles (25 kilometres) from the centre of the Ukrainian capital. Over 2,100 residents of Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol have been killed since the Russian started its invasion. Officials in the besieged city said, it has suffered 22 bombing attacks in the last 24 hours (to 10 a.m. ET), according to CNN.

Russia has abducted Yevhen Matveyev, Mayor of Dniprorudne in Vasylivka district, Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the international community to come for support and stop the Russian 'terror'. Russian invaders are not getting the support of locals in Ukraine and thus they are resorting to instilling terror, said the Ukrainian FM.

Kuleba held talks with Qatar's Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and expressed his gratitude to the leadership for providing humanitarian assistance to Ukraine in this dire time of need.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with the Polish President Andrzej Duda and the Prime Minister of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov where he discussed the current situation in Ukraine calling Russia an "aggressor" committing crimes against the country.

Taking to Twitter, Zelesnkyy wrote, "Held talks with President @AndrzejDuda and Prime Minister @KirilPetkov. Informed on the course of Ukraine's defence, the crimes of the Russian aggressor. We appreciate the assistance provided and the support of for Ukraine's integration."



As Russia tries to gain a stronghold in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with the wounded military personnel in a hospital. "The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi visited the wounded defenders of Ukraine in the hospital," the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense wrote in a tweet. Moreover, Russian forces strike at a school in Mykolaiv Oblast.

Pope Francis condemned the "massacre" in Ukraine and said the "unacceptable armed aggression" must stop. Speaking to thousands of people in St. Peter's Square for his Sunday blessing, Francis also said the bombing of hospitals and other civilian targets was "barbaric" and with "no valid strategic reason."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, responding to allegations that the United States sponsored biological laboratories in Ukraine, has said that Russia may be the one planning chemical attacks.

Stoltenberg told German newspaper Welt that the accusations are false and stressed that the alliance must be vigilant, since Russia itself may be planning operations with chemical weapons. He added that this would be a war crime.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and several officials from State Department will meet Chinese Communist Party Political Bureau Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi in Rome to discuss the impact of Russia's war against Ukraine on regional and global security.

Considering the deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, the Indian Embassy in Kyiv, will be temporarily relocated to Poland. The Ministry of External Affairs said that it is keeping an eye on the developments in Ukraine and the situation will be reassessed as per that.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

The West however denies these claims by the Russians and in response, Western nations have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow. In addition, they introduced sanctions on Belarus for supporting Russia's operation in Ukraine. (ANI)

