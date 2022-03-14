Russia-Ukraine War Day 19 Highlights: Fourth round of talks paused until tomorrow, Zelenskyy to address US Congress

Kyiv [Ukraine], March 14 (ANI): As Russian troops intensified their advance in various major cities in Ukraine, the fourth round of peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow has been paused until Tuesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the US lawmakers virtually on March 16 at 9 am (13.00 GMT). "The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's cruel and diabolical aggression, and to passing legislation to cripple and isolate the Russian economy as well as deliver humanitarian, security and economic assistance to Ukraine," read the statement.

Zelenskyy will not be able to address the extraordinary plenary session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), and instead, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will give a speech on Zelenskyy's behalf, PACE Chairman Tiny Kox said on Monday.

The two-day extraordinary plenary session of PACE is being held from Monday to Tuesday in the French city of Strasbourg due to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine. The consequences of the operation were put on the agenda of the session.

Zelenskyy held talks with the Prime Minister of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis where he discussed the integration of the war-torn country within the European Union bloc.

Squatters in London broke into a mansion reportedly owned by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. After breaking into the mansion, squatters unfurled a Ukrainian flag and declared the property "liberated" and prepared for refugees from the war-torn country.

Over 2,500 Mariupol residents have been killed since Russia invaded Ukraine, said Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to Zelenskyy.



Russian troops have damaged the power line of Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant (Local Time), a day after the electricity supply was restored at the facility.

Ukraine's National grid operator Ukrenergo said that a high-voltage power line was damaged a day after electricity supplies were restored to the nuclear power plant. The critical cooling system at the plant needs the power to operate normally.

Pfizer will donate all profits of its Russian subsidiary to provide humanitarian support to the people of Ukraine, said the company in its statement.

"Today we are announcing that effective immediately, Pfizer will donate all profits of our Russian subsidiary to causes that provide direct humanitarian support to the people of Ukraine. This will be in addition to all other recently announced donations from Pfizer to Ukraine," the statement by the company read.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres announced USD 40 million from the UN emergency fund for providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The UN chief, in his address to the media on Ukraine, said, "As millions of people in Ukraine face hunger and dwindling supplies of water and medicine, I am announcing today that the United Nations will allocate a further 40 million USD from the UNCERF to ramp up vital assistance to reach the most vulnerable."

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that more than 2.8 million people fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries as of Monday to seek support.

As the war between Moscow and Kyiv rages on, India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, R Ravindra said that New Delhi has been consistent in calling for an immediate end to all hostilities in Ukraine.

While addressing a UNSC briefing, Ravindra said our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly called for an urgent ceasefire and that there is no other path left but of dialogue and diplomacy. (ANI)

