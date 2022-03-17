Russia-Ukraine War Day 21 Highlights: ICJ orders Russia to suspend military operation immediately, Zelenskyy urges US to do more

Kyiv [Ukraine], March 16 (ANI): As Russia tries to gain stronghold in war-torn Ukraine, the International Court of Justice on Wednesday ruled that Russia should suspend its military operations in Ukraine immediately.

"By thirteen votes to two, The Russian Federation shall immediately suspend the military operations that it commenced on 24 February 2022 in the territory of Ukraine," the ICJ said in its order, adding that "Both Parties shall refrain from any action which might aggravate or extend the dispute before the Court or make it more difficult to resolve."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the United States to do more to help Ukraine in its "darkest time", according to a media report. Zelenskyy's remarks came during his virtual address to the US Congress.

Dismissing reports of surrendering as "childish provocation", Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is not going to lay down its weapons until victory. Notably, this comes after a fake banner appeared on a Ukrainian newscast saying Zelenskyy was calling on his people to lay down their weapons. "I can only ask the Russian military to give up arms and return home," Zelenskyy said in a video statement.

As the refugee crisis escalates, France has accepted 17,000 refugees from Ukraine since the Russian military operation in the country began.



NATO has commanders who can reach out to their Russian counterparts via deconfliction channels to avoid any accidents amid the Ukraine conflict, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said. "Our commanders have lines for communications [with Russia] and it is extremely important that we do whatever possible to prevent any incidents or accidents and if they happen to ensure that they don't spiral out of control, because with heightened tensions, with more military presence close to our borders ... the risk for incidents or accidents has increased," Stoltenberg told.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke with General Nikolay Patrushev, Secretary of the Russian Security Council and warned Moscow of the consequences of "any possible Russian decision to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine", the White House said. Sullivan in a telephone call to Patrushev said that if Russia was serious about diplomacy, then it should stop attacking Ukrainian cities and towns.

Oleksandr Yakovlyev, Mayor of Skadovsk, a port city on the Black Sea in Kherson Oblast (province) of southern Ukraine, was abducted by the Russian troops however the mayor recorded a video address saying that the Russians released him.

Along with the Mayor, his deputy Yurii Palyukh was also abducted. Taking to Twitter, Kuleba wrote, "Russian invaders continue to abduct democratically elected local leaders in Ukraine. Mayor of Skadovsk Oleksandr Yakovlyev and his deputy Yurii Palyukh were abducted today. States and international organizations must demand Russia to immediately release all abducted Ukrainian officials!."

Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia discussed with Pope Francis the situation in Ukraine and the humanitarian efforts of the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic churches.

Moreover, The Indian ambassador to Ukraine Partha Satpathy has expressed gratitude towards the Ukrainian government and citizens for facilitating Operation Ganga, launched to evacuate Indian nationals stranded in the war-torn country. Thanking the Ukrainian government and citizens, the envoy said, "Despite it being a time of great difficulty for them, they have contributed and supported our students without prejudice." (ANI)

