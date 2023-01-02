Russia-Ukraine war: Explosions jolt Kyiv on New Year's day

Kyiv [Ukraine], January 1 (ANI): Massive explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Sunday following a barrage of at least 20 cruise missiles fired at targets across Ukraine, Al Jazeera reported on Sunday citing Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

The first explosions of the new year started at 30 minutes after midnight, according to Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of Kiev, who posted on Telegram. They impacted two districts. There were no recent reports of casualties, he claimed.

Quoting the city military administration, Al Jazeera reported and said that 23 Russian-launched "air objects" had been destroyed and that air defence systems were working.



Ukraine shot 12 of more than 20 cruise missiles fired by Russia down on Saturday, Ukrainian media publication, The Kyiv Independent reported.

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the commander-in-chief of Ukraine, reported that 12 of the more than 20 cruise missiles fired by Russia were destroyed by the air force. He stated that they were launched from ground-based launchers and the Caspian Sea.

The military commander stated that the Air Force shot down six Russian missiles in the Kyiv Oblast, five in the northern Zhytomyr Oblast, and one in the western Khmelnytskyi Oblast, the Kyiv Independent reported.

During the massive Russian strikes, at least one person was killed in Kyiv, and at least 28 were wounded across Ukraine, the Ukrainian media publication stated citing authorities.

Russian missiles struck civilian areas in the centre, south, east, and west of Ukraine during the coordinated strike, which had several targets. (ANI)

