Russia-Ukraine war: Genichesk becomes Kherson's new administrative capital

Moscow [Russia], November 12 (ANI): After Russian troops retreated from Ukraine's southern city of Kherson on Friday, Moscow announced that the Ukrainian city of Genichesk is now Kherson region's temporary administrative capital, TASS news agency reported.

"Today, Genichesk where all key government agencies are located is a temporary administrative capital of the Kherson Region," said a local official, Alexander Fomin.

Genichesk is a port city on the Sea of Azov known for its resorts, according to TASS.

On Wednesday, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu ordered that Russian troops be pulled from the right bank of the Dnieper River.

Ukraine's troops entered Kherson on Friday after Russian forces withdrew and retreated to the east on Friday.

Calling it a success since the war between Russia and Ukraine started in February, Ukraine's foreign minister has hailed Russia's withdrawal of troops from the southern city of Kherson as an important battlefield success.

"Ukraine is gaining another important victory right now and proves that whatever Russia says or does, Ukraine will win," Dmytro Kuleba said in a tweet.



Several videos have been circulating over social media in which Ukrainians are seen welcoming Ukraine's troops into the southern city of Kherson.

As the war between both countries continues to escalate, six people have been killed by a Russian rocket attack on an apartment building in the southern Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv, Al Jazeera reported citing the mayor.

After Moscow announced the withdrawal of forces from Kherson, the US on Thursday announced the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance, worth USD 400 million for Ukraine.

Notably, Ukrainian forces disabling bridges across the Dnipro river and attacking Russian supply lines made it very difficult for Russia to defend the occupied territory.

As per CNN, Russia's withdrawal from Russia would be the most significant military development since the Ukrainian forces were able to sweep through the northern Kharkiv region back in September.

Kherson was one of four Ukrainian regions that were 'illegally' annexed by Russia in September.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict which started eight months ago has jolted Europe. The European Union and its Member States have shown solidarity with people fleeing the war. (ANI)

