Russia-Ukraine war: Missile attack by Russian troops destroy Vasylkiv military airbase, oil depot in Kyiv Oblast

Kyiv [Ukraine], March 12 (ANI): The Russian forces destroyed Vasylkiv military airfield in Vasylkiv city of Kyiv Oblast in Ukraine by dropping eight missiles, said mayor Nataliia Balasynovych on Saturday (local time).

The enemy forces also destroyed a local oil depot while the fire broke out at an ammunition depot, reported The Kyiv Independent.

As the conflict worsens, the death toll continues to rise with each passing day. According to Ukraine's media outlet, Russia's war killed a total of 79 Ukrainian children.



The Prosecutor General's Office said that almost 100 children have been injured since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

The indicative estimates of Russia's losses were shared by the media outlet on its Twitter handle. As per the data as of March 12, according to the Armed forces of Ukraine, more than 12,000 enemy forces have been killed with 362 tanks being destroyed.

Moreover, 83 Russian helicopters, 62 MLRs, 58 planes and 585 vehicles have been knocked out. Additionally, 135 artillery pieces, 60 fuel tanks, 7 UAVs, 1205 armoured personnel carriers and 33 anti-aircraft warfare have been ruined.

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help in defending themselves. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.

The west however denies these claims by the Russians and in response, Western nations have imposed comprehensive sanctions on Moscow. In addition, they introduced sanctions on Belarus, accusing it of supporting Russia's operation in Ukraine. (ANI)

