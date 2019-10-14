Flag of Afghanistan (representative image)
Russia-US-China consultations on Afghanistan may be held by October-end

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 14:50 IST

Moscow [Russia], Oct 14 (Sputnik/ANI): Russia, the United States and China may hold their trilateral consultations on Afghanistan by the end of October, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said on Monday.
"Yes, we are planning these consultations. I believe they will be held by the end of the month," Morgulov told reporters.
He maintained that the exact date for the engagement remained uncertain. (Sputnik/ANI)

