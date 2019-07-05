Russia wants to restore relations with EU: Putin

Rome [Italy], Jul 4 (ANI): Russia is interested in restoring full-fledged relations with the European Union, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We are interested in restoring full-fledged relations between Russia and the European Union; in preserving peace; in ensuring security and stability on our common continent," Putin told an Italian daily, Corriere della Sera, according to Sputnik.

"We are ready for constructively working together with all political forces that have received mandates from European voters," he added.

Relations between EU and Russia have been strained since 2014 due to the Ukraine crisis, "disinformation campaigns and negative internal developments," as per the European Parliament.

The EU has regularly renewed sanctions against Moscow since 2014 and applies a 'selective engagement' approach towards Russia. (ANI)

