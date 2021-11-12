Russian Aerospace Forces to get 4 serial Su-57 5th-generation fighters in December

Moscow [Russia], November 12 (ANI/Sputnik): The Russian Aerospace Forces will get four serial Su-57 fifth-generation fighters in December, a source in the defense industry told Sputnik.



"In December, the aircraft plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur will supply the Russian Aerospace Forces with four serial fighters Su-57," the source said.

According to the source, the Russian Aerospace Forces are currently testing the only serial Su-57 aircraft they have received.

The Sukhoi Su-57 is a cutting-edge Russian jet that performs the functions of a strike aircraft and a fighter and is capable of destroying all types of air, ground and naval surface targets. The jet carried out its maiden flight in 2010. (ANI/Sputnik)

