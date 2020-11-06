Russian, Belarusian Prime Ministers discuss energy, fight against coronavirus

Moscow [Russia], November 6 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and his Belarusian counterpart, Roman Golovchenko, discussed issues of energy and the fight against coronavirus over the phone, the Russian government said on Thursday.



"On November 5, 2020, a phone conversation took place between Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko. The heads of government discussed topical issues of trade and economic cooperation, including energy, industry, and transport infrastructure," the statement says.

Mishustin and Golovchenko also touched upon the topic of countering the spread of the new coronavirus infection, it says. (ANI/Sputnik)

