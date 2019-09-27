Representative image
Representative image

Russian court orders arrest of 9 IS supporters

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 14:23 IST

Moscow [Russia], Sept 27 (Sputnik/ANI): A Russian court on Friday ordered the arrest of nine supporters of the Islamic State (IS) for sponsoring terrorists in Syria and Iraq.
"Nine defendants in the criminal case have been charged with being participants of and supporting the terrorist organization. At the request of the investigation, the pre-trial restriction in the form of being placed into custody has been chosen," an aide to the head of the Russian Investigative Committee's Moscow department, Yulia Ivanova, told reporters.
According to the investigation, one of the defendants, who had initially joined the ranks of terrorists in Egypt, has organised this group. Upon his return to Russia in 2015, he started to look for people wanting to sponsor IS militants in Syria and Iraq.
He has created a chat group in a mobile app for the purpose and around 30 people have joined it. People wanting to support terrorists used to transfer money to his debit card. He then provided the money to terrorists. (Sputnik/ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 15:16 IST

Pak is blot on humanity, virus for entire world: Baloch activist

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 27 (ANI): Calling Pakistan a "blot on humanity", a Baloch activist has said the country which was created for Islam has emerged as the biggest enemy of the religion itself.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 14:55 IST

Turkey: 30 people injured in Istanbul earthquake

Istanbul [Turkey], Sept 27 (Sputnik/ANI): At least thirty people have been injured in an earthquake in Istanbul, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 14:47 IST

Israel to launch direct flight service from Kochi tomorrow

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): In what can be seen as a boost to India-Israel ties, Arkia Israeli Airlines will inaugurate its direct flight from Cochin International Airport to Tel Aviv on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 14:17 IST

Russia's border forces detain 262 North Korean fishermen in...

Moscow [Russia], Sept 27 (ANI): Russia border forces on Friday detained three schooners and several motorboats with 262 North Korean fishermen in the exclusive economic zone.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:58 IST

UK-flagged tanker held by Iran starts moving from port

Tehran [Iran], Sept 27 (ANI/Sputnik): UK-flagged Stena Impero tanker, seized by Iran since July, has started moving from Tehran's port of Bandar Abbas toward international waters.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:26 IST

Qandeel Baloch murder case: Brother sentenced to life imprisonment

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 27 (ANI): A Pakistan court on Friday sentenced Wasim Khan to life imprisonment for murdering his sister, Qandeel Baloch.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:13 IST

PM Modi meets Cyprus President, reiterates India's support to...

New York [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reiterated India's consistent support to the "independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity" of the Republic of Cyprus.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 13:04 IST

Pakistan invites Permanent Members of UNSC to inspect terror...

New York [USA], Sept 27 (ANI): Pakistan has invited permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and other countries to inspect terrorist camps in the Islamic country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:39 IST

Pakistan in the midst of economic crisis, says UN

Islamabad [Pakistan], Sept 27 (ANI): Despite support from China and Saudi Arabia and a huge IMF loan that helped Pakistan to address its immediate economic crisis, the United Nations on Thursday said that the country is still in the midst of a crisis.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 12:28 IST

US asks Pak to take action against Masood Azhar

New York [US], Sept 27 (ANI): The United States has asked Pakistan to take action against Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar and other terrorists, who have been able to "exploit" their presence in Pakistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:46 IST

Nepal Rastra Bank orders to deploy guard at every ATM round the clock

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 27 (ANI): Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) on Thursday directed all private and public sector banks to deploy guards at every ATMs round the clock.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 10:53 IST

'First let me take a selfie': El Salvador president tells UN...

New York [US], Sept 27 (ANI): Before making his maiden speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday, El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele made use of the opportunity to click a selfie, much to the surprise of other attendees.

Read More
iocl