Russian Defense Ministry says Azerbaijan breached ceasefire in Karabakh

Moscow [Russia], August 3 (ANI/Sputnik): The Azerbaijani Armed Forces breached the ceasefire in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, in the area of the height of Sarybaba, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a report on the activities of Russian peacekeepers of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.



"The situation in the zone of responsibility of the contingent is aggravated. In the area of the height of Sarybaba, the ceasefire regime was breached by the armed forces of Azerbaijan."

"The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, together with representatives of the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides, is taking measures to stabilize the situation," the ministry said. (ANI/Sputnik)

