Russian diplomat physically assaulted in Lithuania: Foreign Ministry

Moscow [Russia], March 5 (ANI/Sputnik): A Russian diplomat has been physically assaulted in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.



"A Russian diplomat has been physically assaulted in the Lithuanian capital, and there have been attempts to pressure the ambassador. Our missions have already sent appropriate notes, however, the measures used by the Baltic countries' authorities to protect Russian missions abroad are clearly lacking," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"We are warning Vilnius, Riga (capital of Latvia) and Tallinn (capital of Estonia] about being responsible for the results of the anti-Russian psychosis that they have incited. We are demanding from the relevant authorities of these countries to take urgent measures to protect Russian diplomatic and consular missions and their staff," Zakharova stated. (ANI/Sputnik)

