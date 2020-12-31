Russian fishery agency to continue search for bodies of sailors from sunken Onega trawler

Moscow [Russia], December 31 (ANI/Sputnik): An operational team of the Russian Federal Agency for Fishery decided to continue searches for the bodies of sailors who went missing after the Onega trawler sunk in the Barents Sea, the country's agency of sea and river transport said on Thursday.

The fishing trawler sank on December 28 with 19 people on board, two of them were rescued. It now lies at the depth of 130 meters (426 feet). According to preliminary information, the vessel sank due to icing in a storm.

"On December 30, at 15:00 [12:00 GMT], the active phase of the search operation was completed as there is no reasonable hope to find Onega crew members alive. On December 30, at 21:00, we received the decision of the Federal Agency for Fishery's operational management to continue the search operation in the area of the shipwreck in order to establish the exact location of the wreck and find crew members bodies," the Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transportation Transport said in a statement. (ANI/Sputnik)