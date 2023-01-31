Russian FM Lavrov to take part in G20 foreign ministers' meet in Delhi on March 1-2

Moscow [Russia], January 30 (ANI): Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be taking part in the G2O Foreign Ministers' meeting in New Delhi from March 1-2, Russian news agency TASS reported citing Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko on Monday.

The G20 presidency of India, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be inclusive, ambitious, definite, and action-oriented.

"Our foreign minister will take part in the meeting of G20 foreign ministers in New Delhi on March 1-2," Russian Deputy FM Rudenko told reporters, according to TASS.

This year, the G20 presidency is being held by India. The annual G20 summit is slated to take place in the Indian capital on September 9-10 and New Delhi plans to showcase its cultural history in more than 200 meetings in 55 different sites across the nation as part of the group's activities.

"The sense of ownership over natural resources is giving rise to conflict today and has become the main cause of the plight of the environment. For the safe future of the planet, the sense of trusteeship is the solution. LiFE i.e. 'Lifestyle for Environment' campaign can make a big contribution to this. Its purpose is to make sustainable lifestyles a mass movement," Modi said, during his address at the G20 Summit that took place in Indonesia in 2022.

India assumed office from December 1, 2022 for a one-year period for the G20 chairmanship.

Talking further about India's presidency of the G20 summit, PM Modi said that the country is taking charge of the G20 at a time when the world is simultaneously grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, rising food and energy prices, and the long-term ill effects of the pandemic. And at this time "the world is looking at the G20 with hope," he added.

The cooperation between India and Russia in the military-technical sector remains huge. The production of T-90 tanks, Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter jets, AK-203 assault rifles, and other weapons in India is in full compliance with the requirements of the government program "Make in India," the Russian Embassy in India, stated earlier in an official statement.

Space, scientific and technological cooperation continue to remain a priority of India and Russia. The two nations continue to hold cooperation in the fields of quantum and biotechnology, artificial intelligence, fundamental and applied physics and medical science as well. (ANI)