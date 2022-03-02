Russian missiles damage government offices, residential buildings in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Kharkiv [Ukraine], March 2 (ANI): Russian missiles struck central Kharkiv damaging the Kharkiv city council building, the Palace of Labor and high rise buildings on Wednesday as the Russian operations in Ukraine entered the seventh day.

The Kyiv independent, a Ukraine media outlet, in a tweet said "Russian missiles hit central Kharkiv again." It added that "according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, the attack damaged the Kharkiv City Council building, the Palace of Labor, and high-rise buildings."

Russia on Tuesday intensified the shelling on the sixth day of its military operations in Ukraine by targeting the capital city Kyiv as well as the second-largest city Kharkiv.



Notably, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov earlier in the day denied the reports of attacking infrastructure, residential areas in Ukraine.

"During the course of the special operation, Russian troops do not carry out any strikes on civilian infrastructure facilities and on a residential complex. This is out of the question. We are talking only about the demilitarization of Ukraine and military facilities. We must not forget that in a large number of cases, we are talking about the fire of nationalist groups that use living objects as a shield," Peskov said as quoting` according to Sputnik.

Russian Defence Ministry that it was planning to launch a strike in Kyiv and asked its residents to leave. "We call on...Kyiv residents living near relay nodes to leave their homes," Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said. (ANI)

