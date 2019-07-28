Commanding Officer of INS Tarkash Captain Sathish Vasudev's returning salute to Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo/ANI)
Russian Navy Day: INS Tarkash Capt gives returning salute to Pres Vladimir Putin

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:46 IST

Moscow (Russia) July 28 (ANI): Commanding Officer of INS Tarkash Captain Sathish Vasudev on Sunday gave returning salute to Russian President Vladimir Putin during the ceremonial steam-past during Russian Navy Day celebrations at St Petersburg, Russia.
"Bridges of Friendship Captain Sathish Vasudev CO Tarkash returning salute to President Putin during the ceremonial steam-past during the Russian Navy Day celebrations," Navy Spokesperson tweeted along with visual of the ceremony.
Towards bolstering the robust ties between Russia and India and in recognition of the 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership' between the two countries, Tarkash had arrived at St Petersburg on July 25 to participate in the Russian Navy Day parade. The ship was welcomed into the harbour by officials from the Russian Navy with a live performance by the Russian Naval Band as a part of the Welcome Ceremony.
The Indian Navy was represented at the event by a delegation led by Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar P, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command and INS Tarkash. In addition to attending the Navy Day Parade, the Flag Officer had also called on the Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy to review Navy to Navy cooperation and explore new avenues for collaboration.
During its stay in harbour, the ship was berthed at Lt Schmidt Embankment and remain opened for visitors from July 26 to 27. The ships' crew also had professional interactions with the Russian Navy towards enhancing co-operation between the two forces.


iocl