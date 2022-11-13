Russian strikes in Ukraine's Donetsk kill two, injure one

Kyiv [Ukraine], November 13 (ANI): Two people were killed and one was wounded during Russian strikes in the eastern region of Donetsk on Saturday, Al Jazeera reported.

"On November 12, Russians killed two civilians in the Donetsk region - in Bakhmut. In addition, law enforcement officers found the bodies of two died during the occupation: in Yampol and in Yarovaya," Governor of Donetsk Oblast, Pavlo Kyrylenko said in a message on Telegram.

"It is currently impossible to determine the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha," Kyrylenko added.

Meanwhile, Russia on Sunday claimed to have taken control of the village of Majorsk near the town of Horlivka, or Gorlovka in Donetsk.

No official statement has been released by Ukraine to support the claims made by the Russian side regarding the capture, however Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on Saturday, during his nightly address stated heavy Russian attacks in the country's eastern province, Al Jazeera reported.



"It is pure hell there," he said.

Recently, Russian troops retreated from Kherson and Ukrainian forces marched in, taking control of the territory back into hand since the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

However, the task of clearing out explosive devices and restoring basic public services in Kherson, where residents lack water, electricity, medicine and food is the new concern for Ukrainian authorities as the region is in a miserable state due to war, reported Al Jazeera.

Kherson was one of four Ukrainian regions that were 'illegally' annexed by Russia in September.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict which started eight months ago has jolted Europe. The European Union and its Member States have shown solidarity with people fleeing the war. (ANI)

