Flag of Russia (representative image)
Flag of Russia (representative image)

Russian vessel detained by N Korea released

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 08:14 IST

Moscow [Russia], July 28 (Sputnik/ANI): The Russian embassy in North Korea said on Sunday that the Russian Xianghailin-8 fishing vessel, detained by North Korean border guards, has been released.
"On July 27, Xianghailin-8 was released due to the coordinated work of the Russian Foreign Ministry," the statement said.
On July 17, North Korean border guards detained the Xianghailin-8 and escorted it to the port city of Wonsan with 17 crew members on board. North Korea said that the vessel was detained for illegally crossing the country's water borders.
Meanwhile, the shipowner said the vessel had sailed along its usual route and had not crossed the 12-mile zone. The Russian Federal Agency for Fishery said that the seizure was illegal. (Sputnik/ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 06:19 IST

Dengue fever kills 13 in Tanzania

Dodoma [Tanzania], July 28 (ANI): As many as 13 people have died as a result of dengue fever, while 6,677 people are infected with the virus across the East African country, the health ministry told the state media.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 06:19 IST

Support pours in for Russian sisters who face jail for killing...

Moscow [Russia], July 28 (ANI): Dozens of Russians clenching flowers gathered in Moscow on Saturday (local time) in support of three sisters on trial for killing their abusive father in a case that has reignited a debate over domestic violence in Russia.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 05:40 IST

Trump wants WTO to change 'developing country status' rules,...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) threatened to "use all available means" to secure changes to a provision at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) that allows countries, including China, to decide whether they qualify as "developing countries."

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 03:58 IST

Judge dismisses lawsuit against Washington Post brought by...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): In a very significant ruling on media law, a federal judge in Kentucky has dismissed a lawsuit against The Washington Post on Friday (local time) brought by a high school student who claimed that the organisation's coverage of his and his fellow students' encounte

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 03:49 IST

Trump sparks outrage for calling US city of Baltimore a...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 28 (ANI): US President Donald Trump was on Saturday hit by fresh accusations of racism after he attacked a prominent African-American lawmaker and branded the majority-black city of Baltimore as "rodent-infested mess" triggering widespread outrage.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 02:15 IST

Myanmar officials hold repatriation talks with Rohingya in Cox's Bazar

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 28 (ANI): A visiting delegation of Myanmar government officials to Cox's Bazar, the southeast coastal district in Bangladesh with the largest number of Rohingya camps, held repatriation talks with the Muslim minority on Saturday and tried to convince them to return to their ho

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 01:27 IST

Strong 6.3 magnitude quake jolts Honshu island in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], July 28 (ANI): A strong earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Honshu, the largest and most populous island of Japan, in the pre-dawn hours of Sunday (local time), the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 23:08 IST

Over 500 people protesting for free and fair poll detained in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], July 27 (ANI): More than 500 people, including opposition figures and city council election candidates, were detained by police on Saturday at a protest in the heart of Moscow, demanding free and fair elections.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 23:00 IST

14 killed in Syria regime airstrikes

Idlib [Syria], July 27 (ANI): As many as 14 people were killed and 30 others suffered injuries after Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime launched airstrikes in northern Syria.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 22:37 IST

Direct talks between Afghan govt, Taliban in 2 weeks

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 27 (ANI): The highly-anticipated peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban will begin within the next two weeks in a European country, an official said on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 21:47 IST

B'desh: Myanmar delegation meets Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar

Cox's Bazar [Bangladesh], July 27 (ANI): A 15-member high-level delegation from Myanmar, led by permanent foreign secretary U Myint Thu, met a group of Rohingyas at a refugee camp here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 19:17 IST

Hong Kong: Riot police fires tear gas, swung batons at protestors

Hong Kong, July 27 (ANI): Refusing to back down, riot police in Hong Kong fired tear gas and swung batons at protestors as thousands gathered to protest against a previous attack on demonstration.

Read More
iocl