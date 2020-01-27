Russia's aircraft returns to Khabarovsk after receiving bomb threat

Moscow [Russia], Jan 27 (ANI): An aircraft of Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot on Monday returned to the departure airport in Russia's Khabarovsk">Khabarovsk after receiving a bomb threat, a representative of the airport told Sputnik.

"Flight 1713 left Khabarovsk">Khabarovsk on Monday afternoon. Already after the lift-off, information about a threat was received. The crew decided to return. All the emergency services are placed on alert. There are 262 passengers and 10 crew members on board," the representative said.

He specified that the crew had received a message about a possible bomb threat. (ANI)

