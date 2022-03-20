Russia's Kalibr missiles hit Ukrainian armored vehicles repair plant: Defense Ministry

Moscow [Russia], March 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Ships of the Russian navy have destroyed an armored vehicles repair plant of Ukrainian forces with Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the Black Sea, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

According to the spokesman, the Russian armed forces carried out strikes on Ukrainian military infrastructure facilities with long-range precision weapons in the evening of March 19 and in the morning of March 20.



"Workshops at the Nizhyn repair plant used for the repair of Ukrainian armored vehicles damaged in combat operations were destroyed with sea-based Kalibr cruise missiles launched from the waters of the Black Sea," Konashenkov said.

He added that Kalibr missiles launched from the Caspian Sea and Kinzhal hypersonic missiles launched from the airspace over Crimea had also destroyed a huge Ukrainian base for storing fuel and lubricants located near the settlement of Kostyantynivka in the Mykolaiv region.

Konashenkov noted that the base had been used for supplying fuel to Ukrainian armored vehicles in the combat areas in south of the country. (ANI/Sputnik)

