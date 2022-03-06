Russia's proposed pause in fire in Mariupol 'attempt to deflect intl condemnation': UK

London [UK], March 6 (ANI): The UK Ministry of Defence said Saturday called Russia's proposed pause in fire in Mariupol a likely "attempt to deflect international condemnation" while they resettled forces for "renewed offensive activity."

This comes after the Russian defense ministry declared a pause in fire in the southeastern cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha to facilitate the opening of evacuation corridors.

The ministry said that evacuation was not taking place as civilian populations were being "held by nationalist formations as human shields".

"Russia's proposed ceasefire in Mariupol was likely an attempt to deflect international condemnation while resetting its forces for renewed offensive activity. By accusing Ukraine of breaking the agreement, Russia is likely seeking to shift responsibility for current and future civilian casualties in the city," the UK ministry said in its statement posted to Twitter.

Earlier, the UK government had announced a range of economic, humanitarian, and defensive military assistance to Ukraine.



It has provided humanitarian aid for vital medical supplies and other help, including supporting non-governmental organisation responders through public donations.

Also, it has provided defensive military aid to Ukraine, continuing to work with international partners to supply vital weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The UK government said that it is coordinating with partners on sanctions aimed at starving the Russian government of funds to further its unprovoked war against Ukraine, imposing wide-ranging sanctions on Russian businesses, banks and individuals. (ANI)







