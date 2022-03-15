Russia's UNSC resolution calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine

New York [US], March 15 (ANI): A Russian UN Security Council resolution has called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine to enable the safe evacuation of civilians, Sputnik reported citing a draft text of the resolution released on Tuesday.

Highlighting the need for the parties concerned to agree on "humanitarian pauses", the resolution calls for a "negotiated ceasefire for enabling the rapid, safe, voluntary and unhindered evacuation of all civilians".



Condemning all violations of international humanitarian law and human rights, including the Geneva Conventions, the resolution demanded respect and protection for all medical and humanitarian personnel engaged in medical and related duties, according to Sputnik.

Notably, Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk -as independent entities. The UN Security Council has recently held a series of discussions regarding the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's international organizations department, Pyotr Ilyichev on Monday said that a UN Security Council resolution could be needed to approve any agreement reached between Russia and Ukraine, reported Sputnik. (ANI)

